Organizations at capitol advocating for better protection against domestic violence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Organizations from all over Michigan were at the state capitol today asking for change. Change in the way domestic violence is talked about, making it something people can safely report and recover from.

People gathered at the capitol earlier to bring awareness to domestic violence. The organizer of the event, Tanesha Ash-Shakoor, says she and too many others share similar stories of abuse.

“Even though I felt that I have overcome trauma, my body holds onto a lot of things,” Ash-Shakoor said.

She faced her own abuse from a partner back in 2007 and says that abuse is something she never fully recovered from.

“I don’t know if we ever get over it,” Ash-Shakoor said. “We learn to cope and we learn new skills and techniques because there will always be triggers.”

She says that law enforcement needs to step up, that not enough people who report their abuse are believed before it is too late. And, she says abusers need to face harsher punishment for their actions.

Ash-Shakoor said, “I have women who were left for dead whether they were shot or stabbed and their abusers are walking around on a PR bond for 2-3 years now.”

In Michigan, 36% of women and 25% of men have experiences domestic violence. These cases of abuse have only gotten worse since the start of the pandemic, because victims are secluded at home with their abuser. However, Tanesha is hopeful for change as she sees others stepping up to help.

“Its’ heartwarming because it’s such a fight to be one person doing this job and to know you have people around you and others that are fighting just as hard,” she said.

Other organizations say the success stories of victims overcoming their traumas is why they do what they do, offering financial services is their way of helping victims get out of dangerous situations.

Leah Dryer represents the group called End Violent Encounters (EVE).

“Get housing access and financially independent through our program and others,” Dryer said. “There’s a lot of different success stories out there it all starts with a good support system.”

Advocates told News 10 that, while this month is domestic assault awareness month, they hope the efforts don’t stop there. There are multiple organizations in mid-Michigan that offer domestic violence resources.

First Step

Adult Protective Services

Mission 2 Hope

National Domestic Violence Hotline or 800-799-SAFE (7233)

