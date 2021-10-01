Nitro Circus roars into Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Nitro Circus “You Got This” Tour is roaring into Jackson Field in downtown Lansing at 7 p.m. Friday, October 1.

Nitro Circus presents a memorable show of world-class athletes in the skills of FMX, BMX, skate, scooter, and more pulling off record-breaking feats and spectacular stunts on two massive ramps on Jackson Field with the Giganta Ramp sending FMX riders soaring 75 feet through the air.

“We’re pumped to welcome Nitro Circus to Lansing,” said Lansing Lugnuts general manager Tyler Parsons. “It’s going to be an amazing night, and it’s just the start of Jackson Field opening to experiences beyond the Lugnuts.”

Tickets can be purchased through the Lansing Lugnuts or by calling (517) 485-4500. Gates open to VIP ticket-holders at 4:30 p.m., welcomed into a special “Mic’d Up Live” session with the Nitro Circus stars as they prepare for the main event. Gates for all other ticketholders open at 6 p.m.

Nitro Circus was co-founded in 2003 by professional motorsports competitor, X Games gold medalist, and stunt performer Travis Pastrana. Since then, it has grown into a multiplatform adrenaline-pumping phenomenon, that has sold out stadiums on five continents, airing in over 60 countries, with over three million tickets sold to date.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

