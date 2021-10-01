Advertisement

New Event Added To Alpine Skiing

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT
-GENEVA (AP) - A downhill race starting in Switzerland and ending in Italy will be added to alpine skiing’s World Cup program as soon as next year. The International Ski Federation has confirmed the plan. Men’s and women’s races beneath the iconic Matterhorn mountain near upscale Zermatt are likely in November 2022. The course for the first cross-border World Cup races is being designed by 2010 Olympic champion Didier Defago (DIH’-dee-ay dih-FAH’-goh). It will be on glacier snow at a high-altitude start of about 12,800 feet. It means the first speed races in the World Cup season can be held earlier and in Europe.

