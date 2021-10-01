A new era for student athletes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Should college athletes be treated as employees? Thursday, the top attorney for the National Labor Relations Board issued a memo saying they should.

Some longtime supporters of Michigan State athletics told News 10 they think giving college athletes some power over their working conditions, and maybe even a chance to unionize, could be a game changer.

Brian Mossallum is a former MSU football player and board member. He said that, while the memo from the National Labor Relations could financially benefit the players, he’s concerned it would completely change the tone of collegiate sports.

“You’re going to see responses where universities are going to get to the point where they can cut players and eliminate scholarships,” Mossallum said. “I think this thing is going to be run more like a business, more like the NFL.”

This comes after the U.S. Supreme court ruled in favor of players earning money based on their name and likeness this spring. Michigan State University booster Gregory Eaton says it’s good for the athletes.

He says it’ll help them survive financially while getting their education. “Every recruit that comes through here, I take them out (which it was legal then) but you couldn’t spend any money on them,” Eaton said.

Eaton recalls seeing players from warmer states ill equipped to take on the rough Michigan winters with no money to buy the proper clothes.

“We had kids, for instance, from Florida. Came up here, you know what they had? Windbreakers. I said shame on the school,” Eaton said. “Here’s kids coming to school, some of them the first ones to go to college, their parents don’t have the money.”

Mosallam said, “I mean, I really think we’re in uncharted waters, uncharted territories. This thing can go a hundred different ways. It’s going to be really interesting to see. It’s going to become a game of the have’s and have not’s. The pure definition of the student athlete as we know it is done.”

The schools say paying top athletes will create an imbalance within the teams. They also say it would drain money from non-revenue sports like field hockey and fencing.

Back in 2015, members of Northwestern’s football team tried to organize as university employees. According to the national labor relations board memo, nothing can really move forward until another team tries to unionize, or a player makes a claim of unfair labor practice.

