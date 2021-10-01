New College Choice For Holt’s Davis

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt High School standout football lineman Malachi Davis announced via twitter Friday he is switching his verbal commitment. Davis announced earlier this year for Syracuse, but Friday he said he’ll sign in December with Toledo. Davis is a top player in the area. Holt had a 3-2 record heading into Friday’s game at Lansing Everett.

