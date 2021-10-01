Advertisement

New College Choice For Holt’s Davis

Football
Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Holt High School standout football lineman Malachi Davis announced via twitter Friday he is switching his verbal commitment. Davis announced earlier this year for Syracuse, but Friday he said he’ll sign in December with Toledo. Davis is a top player in the area. Holt had a 3-2 record heading into Friday’s game at Lansing Everett.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

27 confirmed COVID cases have health officials worried about Luke Bryan concert
City of East Lansing needs help finding turf thieves
Barry-Eaton lifting emergency COVID orders
Clinton Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre...
Bills Without Some Key Players Sunday
On top of the girls’ individual results were Breck Carlson (27.78 and 23.88 seconds), Megan...
New Event Added To Alpine Skiing
It wasn't a good day for the hosts as Jefferson Community College fell 9-0 to visiting North...
Issues For The National Women’s Soccer League
Churchill Downs Inc. has sold Arlington Park to the NFL's Chicago Bears, giving the football...
Bears Unsure of Quarterback For Lions