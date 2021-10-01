Nessel joins coalition in fight for states’ power against opioid overdose deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 11 attorneys general in a friend-of-the-court brief urging the Supreme Court to hear a case supporting states’ rights to enact public health policies that can prevent opioid overdose deaths and treat those suffering from opioid use disorders.

The coalition, led by District of Columbia Attorney General Karl A. Racine, is calling for the Supreme Court to review a ruling by the U.S Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit that blocks Safehouse, a Pennsylvania-based nonprofit, from running a lifesaving “safe injection site” that can prevent opioid overdose deaths. The medically supervised site would provide those who consume opioids immediate medical care in the event of an overdose.

In 2019, the Trump Administration sued to prevent Safehouse from running the program. The administration argued the planned injection site violated a 1986 federal statute that Congress passed with the intent to combat the crack epidemic by making it a felony for anyone to maintain a place for the purpose of using, selling, or storing drugs.

“Preventing Safehouse and entities like it from operating will not save lives or reverse the harm inflicted by this ongoing epidemic – it only penalizes people struggling with an opioid addiction,” Nessel said. “It should be up to individual states and communities to oversee and implement public health policies and I join my colleagues in urging the Supreme Court to hear this case.”

Medical supervision saves lives as death can occur within minutes of using heroin or fentanyl, often too quickly for emergency responders to arrive. The sites also reduce the risks associated with public usage and contaminated needles. Safehouse plans to offer drug treatment options, primary medical care, and wraparound social services that can aid in treating those suffering from opioid use disorders. There are roughly 120 safe injection sites operating in ten countries around the world.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 136 Americans die each day from an opioid overdose. Since 1999, opioid deaths have been on the rise in the United States. The death toll now totals nearly 500,000.

In the brief, the attorneys general support Safehouse and urge the Supreme Court to hear this case because:

This is an issue of national importance that requires innovation at the local and state levels: The opioid crisis affects every state in the nation, including the District, which has been disproportionately impacted by the crisis. States have reported startling numbers of overdose deaths and other dire consequences stemming from opioid use disorder. Many states and local governments are considering safe injection sites as one way to prevent overdose deaths and promote public health. The Court’s decision about the future of Safehouse could impact the future of other similar sites.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the opioid crisis and reinforced the need for more solutions: According to the American Medical Association, every “state has reported a spike or increase in overdose deaths or other problems during the COVID-19 pandemic.” And individuals with substance use disorders are at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure and of severe disease due to COVID-19. Safe injection sites like Safehouse offer users medical care along with life-saving support, including immediate access to sterile injection equipment, opioid reversal agents like Naloxone, and pathways into drug treatment programs.

States have a well-established role in enacting public health and safety programs: States are on the front lines battling the opioid crisis and have historically enjoyed broad powers to protect public health. For example, many states have implemented Good Samaritan laws, which encourage victims and bystanders to seek help for those experiencing a drug overdose by offering limited immunity from drug-related charges. States have also implemented needle exchange programs, which provide clean needles to prevent the spread of diseases. It is crucial that states and localities maintain the flexibility to act quickly to adopt public health solutions that address their residents’ needs.

Those joining Attorney General Nessel in this brief are the attorneys general from Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.