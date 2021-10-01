Advertisement

In My View: A Lions win gives them something to play for

Detroit has used 29 pitchers this season.
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions really need a win in Chicago Sunday.

If they are 0-4 they have tough games afterward, and with another loss they’d be playing a great deal of their season with nothing to play for regarding the playoffs, right?

Not that they are a playoff team anyway, but if they are going to make anything out of this season, in my view, they need to beat a woeful Bears team and hope the momentum carries over with the next game at Minnesota. Then they’re hosting Cincinnati and finally going to Los Angeles to face Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

27 confirmed COVID cases have health officials worried about Luke Bryan concert
City of East Lansing needs help finding turf thieves
Barry-Eaton lifting emergency COVID orders
Clinton Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste

Latest News

In My View: What the Tigers need to win
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Tigers need more speed, dependable pitching
In My View: Expect an incredible game Friday night
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: The latest game of the year - Portland at Lansing Catholic