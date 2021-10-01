In My View: A Lions win gives them something to play for

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions really need a win in Chicago Sunday.

If they are 0-4 they have tough games afterward, and with another loss they’d be playing a great deal of their season with nothing to play for regarding the playoffs, right?

Not that they are a playoff team anyway, but if they are going to make anything out of this season, in my view, they need to beat a woeful Bears team and hope the momentum carries over with the next game at Minnesota. Then they’re hosting Cincinnati and finally going to Los Angeles to face Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.