MSU homecoming festivities begin

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Homecoming Parade is making a comeback tonight after being called off the last two years. The first cancellation being for weather and again for the pandemic.

The parade kicks off homecoming weekend, ahead of the Spartans taking on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Saturday night.

Since the parade is back again this year, the City of East Lansing is encouraging the community to come out and show their Spartan pride. Friday night, the homecoming parade will be heading through downtown.

Several East Lansing streets and intersections will be closed Friday, Oct. 1 to accommodate the parade. Please note that some of the roadway re-opening times are approximate. The roads will reopen as soon as the parade passes through:

Abbot Road, from Burcham Drive and Grand River Avenue, from 5:30-7:15 p.m.

Grand River Avenue, between Abbot Road and Farm Lane, from 5:30-7:15 p.m.

The following streets near the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (ELHCC) will be closed Friday, Oct. 1 for parade staging:

Abbot Road, between Oxford Road/Whitehills Drive and Burcham Drive, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Centerlawn Avenue, from Abbot Road to Forest Street, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Northlawn Avenue, from Abbot Road to Forest Street, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Evergreen Avenue, from Centerlawn Avenue to Northlawn Avenue, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Forest Street, from Centerlawn Avenue to Northlawn Avenue, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Fern Street, from Abbot Road to Evergreen Avenue, from 2:30-7 p.m.

Burcham Drive (westbound), between Old Hickory Lane and Abbot Road, from 2:30-7:15 p.m.

Please note that additional streets may be blocked temporarily leading to the parade route.

More information on closures around East Lansing can be found HERE. Additional information on the parade and other homecoming festivities can be found HERE.

