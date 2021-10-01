Michiganders who get food assistance will have more buying power

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning October 1, Michiganders who receive food assistance will see a permanent increase of approximately 6.8% in their monthly benefits, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced.

Due to an above average annual increase in benefits from federal funding at the start of the new fiscal year, people who receive food help will experience an increase even as a temporary 15% hike related to the COVID-19 pandemic expires effective this month.

For example, the maximum monthly benefit for a household of four increases from $782 to $835.

“Increases in monthly food assistance benefits have helped Michigan residents feed their families during an international pandemic,” said Lewis Roubal, MDHHS senior deputy director for opportunity. “As the temporary 15% hike expires, we are pleased that our federal partners have acted so that families who need help putting food on the table will still receive a modest increase in their benefits. MDHHS remains committed to helping address food insecurity in Michigan.”

Monthly increases based on household size are as follows:

MDHHS oversees the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Under the Biden administration, the USDA Food Nutrition Service reviewed monthly food assistance payments and concluded that an annual increase greater than the cost-of-living was warranted as the amount of SNAP benefits has not kept up with increases in the cost of maintaining a healthy diet.

