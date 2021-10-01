Manufacturing week: MSU using history to shape the future

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chances are you’ve never seen a university building quite like this one. Michigan State University (MSU) has a new facility for science, technology, engineering and math classes with some very unique features. It’s built around one of the original boilers from the Shaw Lane Power Plant and is made with exposed timber, preserving a piece of the school’s history while giving it a unique feel from the rest of the campus.

Nestor DeOcampo is Project Coordinator for facilities at MSU.

“Mass timber in this instance is that idea that you’re taking a lot of these … two inch by two inch boards,” DeOcampo said. “You’re gluing them all together to create that structural piece.”

MSU hasn’t had a new academic building in 50 years, but this $110 million building is state of the art. There’s natural lighting and an industrial feel throughout the space. Plus, accessibility was top of mind with adjustable desks and wheelchair ramps.

The desks aren’t bolted to the floor, so classrooms can have multiple uses.

DeOcampo said, “We have means in this facility to change the layout of the room to match how the instructor wants to teach.”

Most students will have a class in this building at some point during their time at MSU, but some will spend more time here than others. The facility reflects the massive growth in the computer science program.

“They went from about 700 students to around 1,400 students or more, so we’ve really managed to capture that growth,” DeOcampo said. “So, we have special rooms for them in which you have student pods where they can work in teams and students can wirelessly project to monitors.”

Whether it’s computer science, engineering or a completely different field, the goal is the same. The university is aiming to give students the tools they need to get a good job.

DeOcampo said, “We want to not only retain the students but attract new students as well as attract businesses because if we can prove to those businesses that we’re producing a quality stem student then they will come here to try to get our students.”

MSU says when all students are back on campus, more than 7,000 will have classes in this building each week.

