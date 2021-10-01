Learning more about the ‘Know It Before You Throw It’ recycling campaign

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, or ‘EGLE’ has been encouraging Michiganders through their ‘Know It Before You Throw It’ campaign to improve both the quality and quantity of the materials they recycle.

Recycling the right way is not only good for the state’s economy and environment and it also helps ensure the safety of workers who process the recycled materials. Learn more about the improper practices that are dangerous to workers at material recovery facilities. Plus, check out these tips on proper ways to recycle.

