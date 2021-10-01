Lansing Twp. Police warn residents of Peeping Tom

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Township Police are warning people who live in the Groesbeck neighborhood of a suspected peeping Tom.

The gawker has been spotted in the area around Slater Park and the Amber Square Apartments. Police say several people have reported seeing the peeping Tom in the early morning hours.

They are asking the community to be alert, and call them as soon as you notice anything odd -even if you think it is not an emergency.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

