Lansing BWL offering financial incentives for electric car buyers

(BWL)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Its national “drive electric” week. Did you know the Lansing Board of Water and Light offers rebates to help offset the cost of an electric car?

It helps people pay to install charging stations at home. All you have to do is sign up for “electric service rate 22″ and meet installation requirements. The money being offered to encourage electric car use is, however, limited.

The application can be found AT THIS LINK.

