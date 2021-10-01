Jim Ahern can’t stay away from football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There comes a time where all head coaches must step down.

For Lansing Catholic’s longtime football coach Jim Ahern, that tough decision came in the spring.

So far...Does he miss it? That’s a rhetorical question.

“Especially this part where you’re actually doing the football stuff...Like the practices during the summer, I’m going to miss that a lot, I know,” Ahern says.

Now that Ahern doesn’t have the word ‘coach’ stamped in front of his name, he’s trying to keep busy with some other activities.

“I’m doing a lot more reading than what I used to do, I’ve read a lot more books...I’m learning to play chess...Some different things than what I normally would be doing.”

But no matter how hard he tries, he can’t stay away from the game he loves.

“When you’ve done something as long as I have it becomes part of you,” Ahern says. “You don’t just throw that away.”

It’s a good thing his successor Jim Baker likes to have him around.

“He knows a lot of the little things,” Baker said. “We know the plays but he knows a lot of the little things on spacing, and things like that that he’s really helping us out with. Obviously he’s a great friend of mine, and part of me accepting this was the idea that he was going to help us out wherever he can. A great mentor of mine, so it’s great to have him on the sidelines.”

