Issues For The National Women’s Soccer League

-UNDATED (AP) - The National Women’s Soccer League won’t play the games scheduled for this weekend as it deals with the fallout from allegations of sexual misconduct against a former coach. North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was fired by the team following a report in The Athletic that detailed the alleged misconduct, which included claims from two former players of sexual coercion. The NWSL did not specify whether the games were canceled or postponed. Commissioner Lisa Baird says the decision was made with the players’ union.

