Advertisement

Issues For The National Women’s Soccer League

It wasn't a good day for the hosts as Jefferson Community College fell 9-0 to visiting North...
It wasn't a good day for the hosts as Jefferson Community College fell 9-0 to visiting North Country Community College in women's soccer Wednesday.(WWNY)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - The National Women’s Soccer League won’t play the games scheduled for this weekend as it deals with the fallout from allegations of sexual misconduct against a former coach. North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was fired by the team following a report in The Athletic that detailed the alleged misconduct, which included claims from two former players of sexual coercion. The NWSL did not specify whether the games were canceled or postponed. Commissioner Lisa Baird says the decision was made with the players’ union.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

27 confirmed COVID cases have health officials worried about Luke Bryan concert
City of East Lansing needs help finding turf thieves
Barry-Eaton lifting emergency COVID orders
Clinton Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre...
Bills Without Some Key Players Sunday
On top of the girls’ individual results were Breck Carlson (27.78 and 23.88 seconds), Megan...
New Event Added To Alpine Skiing
Churchill Downs Inc. has sold Arlington Park to the NFL's Chicago Bears, giving the football...
Bears Unsure of Quarterback For Lions
Football
New College Choice For Holt’s Davis