Advertisement

Ingham Co. keeping emergency orders, including masks, in schools

Vail said the county continues to be committed to protecting the public.
Ingham Co. keeping emergency orders in schools
Ingham Co. keeping emergency orders in schools(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By Krystle Holleman and Claudia Sella
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In response to current local health orders in educational settings Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail and the Ingham County Health Department have stated the county’s mask requirements and quarantine orders will remain in effect until further notice.

In a statement sent to News 10, Vail said the county continues to be committed to protecting the public.

Read the full statement below:

The Ingham County Health Department has received numerous inquiries regarding the status and legality of our local public health emergency orders for educational settings after the Governor signed the 2022 state budget bill which includes language that threatens public health funding. After consulting with legal counsel, it is now clear that the Health Departments retain the authority to issue and enforce their emergency orders. The boilerplate language, the written statement of the Governor, and the Michigan Constitution have been reviewed and analyzed and the boilerplate language will have no effect on the Ingham County Health Department, its budget, or existing public health orders.

The September 2, 2021 Emergency Orders, Mask Requirement for Educational Institutions and Settings (Ingham2021-2) and Isolation and Quarantine Order in Educational Settings (Ingham2021-3) will remain in effect until further notice from the Ingham County Health Officer. The Ingham County Health Department remains committed to protecting the public health and maintaining a healthy and safe school environment for our children.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

27 confirmed COVID cases have health officials worried about Luke Bryan concert
City of East Lansing needs help finding turf thieves
Barry-Eaton lifting emergency COVID orders
Clinton Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste

Latest News

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 11 attorneys general in a...
Nessel joins coalition in fight for states’ power against opioid overdose deaths
WILX First Alert Midday Weather Webcast 10/1/21
Beginning October 1, Michiganders who receive food assistance will see a permanent increase of...
Michiganders who get food assistance will have more buying power