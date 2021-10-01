Ingham Co. keeping emergency orders, including masks, in schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In response to current local health orders in educational settings Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail and the Ingham County Health Department have stated the county’s mask requirements and quarantine orders will remain in effect until further notice.

In a statement sent to News 10, Vail said the county continues to be committed to protecting the public.

Read the full statement below:

The Ingham County Health Department has received numerous inquiries regarding the status and legality of our local public health emergency orders for educational settings after the Governor signed the 2022 state budget bill which includes language that threatens public health funding. After consulting with legal counsel, it is now clear that the Health Departments retain the authority to issue and enforce their emergency orders. The boilerplate language, the written statement of the Governor, and the Michigan Constitution have been reviewed and analyzed and the boilerplate language will have no effect on the Ingham County Health Department, its budget, or existing public health orders.

The September 2, 2021 Emergency Orders, Mask Requirement for Educational Institutions and Settings (Ingham2021-2) and Isolation and Quarantine Order in Educational Settings (Ingham2021-3) will remain in effect until further notice from the Ingham County Health Officer. The Ingham County Health Department remains committed to protecting the public health and maintaining a healthy and safe school environment for our children.

