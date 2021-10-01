Counties across Michigan dropping restrictions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some county health departments in Michigan are dropping COVID-19 restrictions.

The move comes even after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will not enforce measures in the state budget that threaten to take away funding from those with orders in place.

Some of the changes include:

Barry Eaton has canceled its order requiring masks in schools as of 12 a.m. Friday.

Allegan County threw out its mask mandate for schools Thursday. Berrien County did the same Wednesday.

Iron and Dickinson Counties in the Upper Peninsula got rid of their mask mandates for schools last week.

Hillsdale County has rescinded school quarantine orders.

Schools can still adopt their own policies that require masking and follow recommended quarantine and isolation procedures.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.