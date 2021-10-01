Advertisement

Counties across Michigan dropping restrictions

Schools can still adopt their own policies
Some county health departments in Michigan are dropping COVID-19 restrictions.
Some county health departments in Michigan are dropping COVID-19 restrictions.(KY3)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some county health departments in Michigan are dropping COVID-19 restrictions.

The move comes even after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will not enforce measures in the state budget that threaten to take away funding from those with orders in place.

Some of the changes include:

  • Barry Eaton has canceled its order requiring masks in schools as of 12 a.m. Friday.
  • Allegan County threw out its mask mandate for schools Thursday. Berrien County did the same Wednesday.
  • Iron and Dickinson Counties in the Upper Peninsula got rid of their mask mandates for schools last week.
  • Hillsdale County has rescinded school quarantine orders.

Schools can still adopt their own policies that require masking and follow recommended quarantine and isolation procedures.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

27 confirmed COVID cases have health officials worried about Luke Bryan concert
City of East Lansing needs help finding turf thieves
Barry-Eaton lifting emergency COVID orders
Clinton Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste

Latest News

Lansing Twp. Police warn residents of Peeping Tom
Michigan State University Homecoming Parade
MSU homecoming festivities begin
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
A new era for student athletes.
A new era for student athletes