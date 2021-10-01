Change in leadership for MSU’s Office for Civil Rights

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded education program. In a University, the position of Title IX Coordinator is responsible for developing, implementing and monitoring meaningful efforts to to comply with Title IX.

Friday, Michigan State University (MSU) announced a change in it’s Title IX coordinator.

The job, previously held by Tanya Jachimiak, will now be done by acting Title IX coordinator Nicole Schmidtke. Jachimiak will stay on at the university in a different role.

As is required by law, MSU informed it’s student body of the change as soon as it took effect. It came as a surprise to many, since no announcement had been made in the days leading up to the leadership change.

