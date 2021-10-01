Celebrating Manufacturing Day with a local business

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -October 1st is Manufacturing Day and one local business shares what they do and what they like about the industry.

Production Saw and Machine has been in operation serving the area since in 1975.

They utilize robotics and machinery to make items for the automotive industry.

HR and Training Specialist, Ashley Torrance, says they are hiring for several positions, many of which don’t require special education or certification as they will provide on-site training.

