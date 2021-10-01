Advertisement

Celebrating Manufacturing Day with a local business

By Holly Harper
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -October 1st is Manufacturing Day and one local business shares what they do and what they like about the industry.

Production Saw and Machine has been in operation serving the area since in 1975.

They utilize robotics and machinery to make items for the automotive industry.

HR and Training Specialist, Ashley Torrance, says they are hiring for several positions, many of which don’t require special education or certification as they will provide on-site training.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

27 confirmed COVID cases have health officials worried about Luke Bryan concert
City of East Lansing needs help finding turf thieves
Barry-Eaton lifting emergency COVID orders
Clinton Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges
MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste

Latest News

WATERLOO
Volunteers needed for Waterloo Farm Museum’s Pioneer Day
EGLE
Learning more about the ‘Know It Before You Throw It’ recycling campaign
Kean's
Studio 10 Celebrated National Chewing Gum Day at Kean’s
df
Embrace the autumn season with local fall festivals