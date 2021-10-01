Bills Without Some Key Players Sunday
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills will be without safety Jordan Poyer and left guard Jon Feliciano for their game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Poyer is sidelined by a left ankle injury, and Feliciano is out due to a concussion. Buffalo’s secondary also could be without nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who is listed as questionable due to a groin injury.
