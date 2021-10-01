Advertisement

Bills Without Some Key Players Sunday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith, center, during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)(Jeffrey T. Barnes | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills will be without safety Jordan Poyer and left guard Jon Feliciano for their game against the Houston Texans on Sunday. Poyer is sidelined by a left ankle injury, and Feliciano is out due to a concussion. Buffalo’s secondary also could be without nickel cornerback Taron Johnson, who is listed as questionable due to a groin injury.

