Bears Unsure of Quarterback For Lions

Churchill Downs Inc. has sold Arlington Park to the NFL's Chicago Bears, giving the football...
Churchill Downs Inc. has sold Arlington Park to the NFL's Chicago Bears, giving the football club more leverage as it threatens to leave its Soldier Field location along Lake Michigan.(ChicagoBears.com)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
-LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears will wait until game time to announce their starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Detroit, choosing between Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields. Both quarterbacks are dealing with injuries, but Fields has been able to go through full practices the entire week while Dalton has been limited every day. Dalton is suffering from a bone bruise to his left knee while Fields wore a brace on his right hand all week in practice. Fields injured his right thumb during last weekend’s 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Dalton got hurt right before halftime in Week 2 against Cincinnati. The Bears are last in the NFL in offense and passing.

