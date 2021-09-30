Whitmer, Midwest governors to coordinate EV charging infrastructure and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is joining her colleagues in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin to work together on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the Midwest region, by signing the Regional Electric Vehicle for the Midwest Memorandum of Understanding (REV Midwest MOU).

The purpose of the REV Midwest MOU is to mutually accelerate vehicle electrification throughout the Midwest Region.

REV Midwest will give the foundation for cooperation on fleet electrification as well as:

vital commercial corridors to safeguard economic security,

grow jobs,

futureproof interstate commerce,

reduce harmful emissions,

improve public health,

and advance innovation.

The MOU also guarantees the entire Midwest region can efficiently compete for new private investment and federal funding for vehicle electrification.

“Today’s REV Midwest partnership is a bipartisan effort to build the future of mobility and electrification and connect our communities,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Our partnership will enable the Midwest to lead on electric vehicle adoption, reduce carbon emissions, spur innovation, and create good-paying jobs.”

Whitmer’s applause on the collaboration of Midwest governors was met with similar praise from governors of both parties.

“The Midwest has the ingenuity and the drive to develop innovative solutions to curb climate change,” said Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. “I am proud to work with my fellow Midwest governors to not only reduce pollution, but protect public health, create jobs, and increase consumer choice across the region.”

Building on the innovative manufacturing, engineering, research and development, and technological expertise of the Great Lakes Region, REV Midwest will work together to promote clean energy and mobility manufacturing, leverage the states’ automotive industry electrification leadership, grow the region’s share of electric vehicle production, and elevate access to tools required to equip the workforce of tomorrow.

Increasing access to charging infrastructure and reducing range anxiety will support EV adoption and the next generation of American-made electric vehicles. With REV Midwest, the states will work jointly to remove barriers to electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles (MHDV) and enable EV charging across states by coordinating to optimize charging infrastructure, cooperate on best practices, and support standardization.

“Illinois’ Climate and Equitable Jobs Act puts us on track to be the best state in the nation to manufacture and drive an electric vehicle – but we’re just getting started, and the work doesn’t stop at our state borders,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. “By working together with our Midwestern neighbors, we can accelerate the region’s growth in the transportation sector, create jobs across our communities, and prioritize the environment that makes the Great Lakes region so great along the way.”

An estimated 105,000 new jobs in the utility sector are predicted to be needed to deploy EV charging infrastructure by 2030. The states will work together with the industry to understand future workforce needs and support workforce training programs to build the transportation system of the future.

“As the Crossroads of America, transportation plays a vital role in Indiana’s economic success and continued growth,” Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “I’m proud to partner with our neighboring states to put the Midwest region on the leading edge of providing the charging infrastructure needed to futureproof our transportation network and meet the demand as rapid adoption of electric vehicles continues.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.