Vandalism a growing problem in downtown East Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The property stolen from the Division Street Parking Garage in East Lansing has been returned.

The people who stole a turf and a chair from the outdoor placemaking areas were encouraged to return the items, without facing any punishment.

On a typical day, the streets of downtown East Lansing are filled with students and families enjoying themselves. The city has done its best to convert Albert Avenue into a gathering place for people of all ages. But at night, the scene changes.

Vandalism and theft continue to discourage people from enjoying East Lansing’s nightlife.

East Lansing’s Mayor, Jessy Gregg, says it’s disheartening to her and those who visit the city.

“So it makes it hard to keep everybody’s spirit up. Kind of the pleasing thing about those installations is that they’re fun and comfortable and engaging so if things start getting broken and they don’t look as inviting then that doesn’t really serve the purpose that we’re working for. Plus, it’s just a huge waste of resources to have to replace broken and stolen things.”

Last night’s theft is just another instance of many, where outdoor spaces have been defiled.

James Seta lives in East Lansing and he says he enjoys living here because of the atmosphere provided by the new space downtown but the recent vandalism disturbs him.

Seta said, “I mean these things are put here for the students and to have that be, in a sense destroyed, I think is really discouraging for people that put these things up. It makes it so these things won’t be happening anymore.”

Mayor Gregg says the city has installed new security cameras to deter future instances of vandalism and theft.

“We’d like to get it under control to the point that we can keep going with the downtown placemaking efforts,” Gregg said. “It’s been a really positive impact on the community and downtown.”

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.