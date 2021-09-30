Advertisement

United says some workers facing termination got vaccinated

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines says only about 300 employees face dismissal for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, about half the number that the airline reported earlier this week.

United said Thursday that many employees facing termination uploaded their vaccination cards and won’t get fired.

That cuts the number of airline workers facing termination from 593 to 320.

United announced the vaccine requirement in August.

The airline says about 99% of its workers either got vaccinated or applied for a medical or religious exemption.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste
City of East Lansing needs help finding turf thieves
Jaali, the first black rhino ever born at Potter Park Zoo, is leaving for California.
Potter Park hosting farewell party for Jaali
Governor Whitmer moves to protect school mask mandates

Latest News

This image released by Facebook Watch shows co-hosts, from left, Lili Estefan, Gloria Estefan...
Gloria Estefan says she was molested at music school at 9
FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2021, file photo, staff with the HistoryMiami Museum work at the site...
Plan approved to sell collapsed condo property to UAE outfit
27 confirmed COVID cases have health officials worried about Luke Bryan concert
A teen was injured in a shooting at a Memphis elementary school Thursday.
Tennessee school shooting: Student victim critical but stable condition
President Joe Biden, left speaks with Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, during the Congressional...
Biden plan at stake, Pelosi pushes ahead for $3.5T deal