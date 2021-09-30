Studio 10 Celebrated National Chewing Gum Day at Kean’s

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy National Chewing Gum Day! We celebrated the fun day by heading to Kean’s Store Company in Mason where you can find all kinds of gum!

Did you know that studies have shown that chewing gum helps improve your memory? Studies have also shown that chewing gum can help reduce stress and increase your alertness.

And when it comes, to blowing bubbles, there are all kinds of records that you can break. For instance, there’s a record for the largest bubblegum bubble blown and a record for how many bubblegum bubbles were blown in one minute.

