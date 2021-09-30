Plasma donors badly needed in Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Total yearly plasma donations countrywide have decreased by nearly 20% in 2020, compared to 2019, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, an organization called The Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) is encouraging people to “pair up for plasma” and help increase plasma donations across the U.S.

In particular, there is an urgent need for donors across Michigan.

Each year, more than 125,000 individuals in the U.S. require plasma treatments for conditions that include immune and bleeding disorders. In addition to helping adults and children with rare, chronic diseases, plasma protein therapies are also used in the treatment of burns, trauma, organ transplants, cancer, and other immune disorders.

For more info, visit: www.GivingPlasma.org

