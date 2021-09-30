Advertisement

NCAA Exploring Joint Final Four

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - The NCAA is exploring the idea of holding a joint Final Four. That would mean both the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would play their semifinals and title games in the same city on the same weekend. There is no guarantee it will happen and the earliest it could take place is 2027. The Final Fours from 2027-31 for both tournaments will be announced next fall. Combining the tournaments was one of the recommendations stemming from an external review of gender equity issues at the tournaments. The NCAA earlier this week said the women’s tournament can start using “March Madness” in marketing and branding beginning this season.

