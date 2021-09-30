Nassar survivors join Anderson survivors at Capitol to testify

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday morning, survivors of Larry Nassar survivors will join forces with survivors of University of Michigan physician Robert Anderson in a press conference and testimony before the Michigan House Oversight Committee supporting the Empowering Survivors Legislative Package.

Michigan’s Empowering Survivors sexual assault legislative package was originally introduced on September 16, 2020, on the steps of the Michigan Capitol Building. The bills were re-introduced in early 2021 in the Michigan House of Representatives by Rep. Ryan Berman (R-Commerce Twp.) and Rep. Karen Whitsett (D-Detroit).

Numerous survivors have already publicly supported the Empowering Survivors legislative package, including former University of Michigan football player Jon Vaughn, former Michigan wrestler Tad DeLuca, former Michigan football player Dr. John Lott and more.

The legal amendments have received bi-partisan support, with the original package being co-sponsored by legislators from both parties.

Two bills seek to retroactively enable survivors to file suit for damages:

g overnmental immunity reform bill (Berman – Under theovernmental immunity reform bill (Berman – HB 4307 ), a school’s ability to claim immunity from tort claims would be curtailed when the abuse occurred under the guise of medical care and the school knew or should have known.

Under the statute of limitations reform bill (Whitsett – HB 4306 ), a new one-year window is created for filing suit by those abused in the past under the guise of medical care, similar to the 90-day window previously allowed by state law for Michigan State’s Nassar survivors.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.