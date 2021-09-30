In My View: What the Tigers need to win

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have used 29 pitchers this season. The key to next year? I say, how many of them can make a difference and make them a playoff team, as Miguel Cabrera suggests is possible?

The Tigers have only stolen 77 bases this season. Besides Akil Baddoo, who are other guys who can run and make plays with their speed? The Tigers need more speed for next season.

These are two areas for improvement I see where the Tigers must show development to be a winner in 2022. If they can’t make the improvements, they won’t get the wins.

