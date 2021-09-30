In My View: Tigers need more speed, dependable pitching

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have used 29 pitchers this season. The key to next year? I say it’s how many of them can make a difference and make the Tigers a playoff team, as Miguel Cabrera suggests is possible.

The Tigers have stolen 77 just bases this season. Besides Akil Baddoo, who are other guys who can run and make plays with their speed? The Tigers, I say, need more speed for next season.

These are two areas for improvement I see where the Tigers must show development to be a winner in 2022.

