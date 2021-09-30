Advertisement

In My View: Tigers need more speed, dependable pitching

Detroit has used 29 pitchers this season.
In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have used 29 pitchers this season. The key to next year?  I say it’s how many of them can make a difference and make the Tigers a playoff team, as Miguel Cabrera suggests is possible.

The Tigers have stolen 77 just bases this season. Besides Akil Baddoo, who are other guys who can run and make plays with their speed?  The Tigers, I say, need more speed for next season.

These are two areas for improvement I see where the Tigers must show development to be a winner in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste
Jaali, the first black rhino ever born at Potter Park Zoo, is leaving for California.
Potter Park hosting farewell party for Jaali
Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police address higher crime rates
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking

Latest News

In My View: Expect an incredible game Friday night
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: The latest game of the year - Portland at Lansing Catholic
In My View: The latest game of the year - Portland at Lansing Catholic
IMV: Portland at LC - clipped version
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Tucker acknowledges flaws in Spartan armor