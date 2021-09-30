Advertisement

Kansas State Loses Key Basketball Player

Basketball
Basketball(Source: Raycom)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 30, 2021
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) - Kansas State forward Seryee Lewis will miss the upcoming basketball season after having surgery last week to repair a torn ACL that he sustained in preseason workouts. The 6-foot-9 sophomore played in 18 games as a freshman. He was expected to compete for minutes alongside Davion Bradford, Kaosi Ezeagu and Ismael Massoud in a revamped front court for the Wildcats. Carlton Linguard and Logan Landers also will take on extra minute this season.

