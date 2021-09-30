Health officials: Help hospitals by getting your flu shot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As a major push is underway to get the country vaccinated against COVID-19, another push is happening just ahead of what’s expected to be a nasty flu season. Health officials are asking everyone to get their flu shot.

News 10 spoke with some of them Wednesday night, who warned about a possible overflow in hospitals.

Terri Adams is Division Director of Immunizations for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“Our health systems really can’t handle that right now,” Adams said.

Health experts like Adams are strongly encouraging people to get their flu shots to provide relief to overburdened hospitals.

Adams said, “We don’t want to see a lot of flu hospitalizations on top of covid hospitalizations.”

Dr. Nike Shoyinka is Ingham County’s Medical Director.

“That just reduces our resources and we’ll also have more mortalities when we can’t take care of the people who really need healthcare,” Shoyinka said.

She’s telling people to get the flu vaccine before the end of October, so they’re body will be ready to fight off the virus during the peak season. And, conveniently, people can get both the flu and COVID vaccines in the same visit, saving themselves an extra trip.

Shoyinka said, “Both vaccines, interestingly, don’t necessarily prevent you from getting infected. But, we do know that it will reduce the severity.”

While it’s important for adults to get the flu vaccine, Adams says there’s one group of people who are also vulnerable who probably need it the most.

“Children are particularly at risk,” Adams said. “Michigan always sees pediatric deaths from influenza. We have a vaccine that works very well for children six months and over. Please parents get them out and get them protected.”

Terri Adams says the flu shot is free with most insurances, and you can get one at most pharmacies and local health departments.

To find a flu shot near you, use THIS LINK.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.