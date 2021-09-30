Glenlore Trails provides family-friendly Halloween show

COMMERCE TWP., Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan forest has been transformed into a Halloween-themed light show. The now-viral attraction is just about an hour-long drive from the Lansing area.

While the show at Glenlore Trails is Halloween-themed, it is a family-friendly sensory experience in the woods, so you don’t have to worry about any jump scares.

This year the path is longer than it was last year, stretching over a mile. It is expected that it takes about an hour to experience the whole immersive night walk.

Even though there are a lot of cool things to see along the way, it is recommended that you leave your phone behind to fully enjoy the trails. While making your way through, you may even run into musicians and theatrical moments.

Glenlore Trails is located within the Multi Lakes Conservation Association at 3860 Newton Road in Commerce Charter Township. More information can be found on the Glenlore Trails Facebook Page.

