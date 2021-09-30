Advertisement

Giants To Give Wilson Another Chance

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson (22)...
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson (22) and Lorenzo Carter (59) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Broncos won 27-13. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have signed troubled tackle Isaiah Wilson to their practice squad. The move gives the former first-round draft pick another chance to overcome off-the-field issues and make it in the NFL. Wilson was taken 29th overall in last year’s draft by the Tennessee Titans out of Georgia. He missed time with COVID-19 and legal problems and played only three snaps on offense and one on special teams. The Titans traded him to Miami in March. Wilson was waived by the Dolphins 11 days later after showing up late for meetings and failing to show for workouts he had scheduled. He has faced numerous drug and alcohol charges in Tennessee and Georgia, including some stemming from a high-speed police chase.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste
City of East Lansing needs help finding turf thieves
Jaali, the first black rhino ever born at Potter Park Zoo, is leaving for California.
Potter Park hosting farewell party for Jaali
Governor Whitmer moves to protect school mask mandates

Latest News

Basketball
Kansas State Loses Key Basketball Player
Basketball
NCAA Exploring Joint Final Four
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball...
Cardinals Name Their Wildcard Pitcher
Football
Everett Football Team Back in Action