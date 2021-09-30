Advertisement

Everett Football Team Back in Action

Football
Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Everett High School’s football team will resume its schedule Friday, hosting Holt at 5pm. Everett forfeited last Friday’s game at East Lansing because its coach said it did not have enough players to compete safely. He said he had suspensions, ineligibilities and injuries and only 16 players available. Everett is 2-3 and Holt is 3-2.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste
City of East Lansing needs help finding turf thieves
Jaali, the first black rhino ever born at Potter Park Zoo, is leaving for California.
Potter Park hosting farewell party for Jaali
Governor Whitmer moves to protect school mask mandates

Latest News

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson (22)...
Giants To Give Wilson Another Chance
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball...
Cardinals Name Their Wildcard Pitcher
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid argues a call during the second half of an NFL football...
Andy Reid Back With Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell smiles and points to other players during a game...
Tampa Bay Signs Richard Sherman