Everett Football Team Back in Action

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Everett High School’s football team will resume its schedule Friday, hosting Holt at 5pm. Everett forfeited last Friday’s game at East Lansing because its coach said it did not have enough players to compete safely. He said he had suspensions, ineligibilities and injuries and only 16 players available. Everett is 2-3 and Holt is 3-2.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.