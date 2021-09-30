Advertisement

Embrace the autumn season with local fall festivals

By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Fall Fest is a great way for friends and family to celebrate all the best downtown has to offer while partaking in great fall-theme activities.

Fall Fest is also a celebration of Buy Nearby, a Michigan Retailers Association event to promote shopping local. Make sure you visit some of our wonderful local businesses while you’re downtown.

This year get ready for:

Scarecrow Building

Family Photos

Flowering Planting at Edmond Apartments with @StreetHeartShoppingMusicHayrides ($5 per family)

Cider Stroll ($5 per family)

Hayrides last about 10 minutes and take you on a tour through downtown neighborhoods.

Cider Stroll is an 8 stop cider and snack tour of downtown. This tour is a great way to get a lot of great local cider and tasty snacks!

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/440151970643810

