Advertisement

Coldwater man convicted in second sexual assault kit initiative case

The Jackson County jury spent just 10 minutes deliberating.
A Jackson County jury found Brad Allen Risner, 29, guilty of first-degree criminal sexual...
A Jackson County jury found Brad Allen Risner, 29, guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) after spending just 10 minutes deliberating. The maximum possible penalty for first-degree CSC is life in prison.(Kalamazoo County Jail)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday a Jackson County jury convicted a Coldwater man in the second of three sexual assault cases against him, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka announced.

The jury found Brad Allen Risner, 29, guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) after spending just 10 minutes deliberating. The maximum possible penalty for first-degree CSC is life in prison.

The charge comes from a February 2010 assault case that was brought as part of the state’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). Risner was first charged by the Kalamazoo County SAKI team and was sentenced earlier in September to at least 10 years in prison in that case.

During the Kalamazoo County investigation, ten additional women were identified as being sexually and/or physically assaulted by Risner over a decade, between 2005 and 2018. Those investigations led to the case in Jackson County and a third case in Calhoun County. In Calhoun County, Risner is charged with two counts of first-degree CSC for assaults committed in 2006.

That case has not yet been set for trial.

“This conviction is a testament to the determination our SAKI teams have maintained to secure justice for sexual assault survivors, regardless of the years that have passed since the assault,” Nessel said. “I appreciate the work done by the Jackson County SAKI team to reach this outcome.”

Jarzynka spoke of the importance of case being over a decade old, but still resolved.

“First off, I want to thank the jury for the verdict and thank them for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors,” Jarzynka said “This was an intense and personal cold case, and they did a great job. This case was over 11 years old and it was extremely time consuming to investigate. SAKI made this case possible and I am very pleased we could seek justice for the survivor.”

Risner will be sentenced in Jackson County on Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. before visiting Circuit Court Judge Edward Grant.

Since 2013, the Michigan Legislature has appropriated funds to the Attorney General’s office for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting cases that arise from previously untested sexual assault kits. In fiscal year 2021, the legislature again appropriated money to the Attorney General’s office to give funding to SAKI projects in Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Ingham, Jackson, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste
Jaali, the first black rhino ever born at Potter Park Zoo, is leaving for California.
Potter Park hosting farewell party for Jaali
Video shows the dramatic ending after, according to police, a man carjacked a woman and dragged...
Woman dragged, killed during carjacking
Lansing Police Department
Lansing Police address higher crime rates

Latest News

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction
Glenlore Trails is a family-friendly sensory experience in the woods, so you don’t have to...
Glenlore Trails provides family-friendly Halloween show
Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps adding new wildfire layer
Glenlore Trials
Glenlore Trails - clipped version