Advertisement

Clinton Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges

No bond order has been issued.
(WBKO)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Two residents of DeWitt have been arrested on child abuse charges.

Jerry Ronald Flore and Tamal Elaine Flore, a married couple that fosters children, have been arrested on charges tied to an incident that took place on Jan. 1 of 2014. Charges were filed Wednesday and include first-degree and second-degree child abuse. No bond order has been issued.

“They are both in the jail with no bond,” Clinton County Sheriff Larry Jerue confirmed. “It’s still an active investigation involving additional charges and suspects.”

Sheriff Jerue also told News 10 there are multiple victims involved.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 14 in Clinton County District Court.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste
City of East Lansing needs help finding turf thieves
Jaali, the first black rhino ever born at Potter Park Zoo, is leaving for California.
Potter Park hosting farewell party for Jaali
Governor Whitmer moves to protect school mask mandates

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 9/30/2021 PM
27 confirmed COVID cases have health officials worried about Luke Bryan concert
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is joining her colleagues in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin...
Whitmer, Midwest governors to coordinate EV charging infrastructure and more
A Jackson County jury found Brad Allen Risner, 29, guilty of first-degree criminal sexual...
Coldwater man convicted in second sexual assault kit initiative case