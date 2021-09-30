Clinton Co. couple arrested on child abuse charges

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - Two residents of DeWitt have been arrested on child abuse charges.

Jerry Ronald Flore and Tamal Elaine Flore, a married couple that fosters children, have been arrested on charges tied to an incident that took place on Jan. 1 of 2014. Charges were filed Wednesday and include first-degree and second-degree child abuse. No bond order has been issued.

“They are both in the jail with no bond,” Clinton County Sheriff Larry Jerue confirmed. “It’s still an active investigation involving additional charges and suspects.”

Sheriff Jerue also told News 10 there are multiple victims involved.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Oct. 14 in Clinton County District Court.

