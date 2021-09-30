Advertisement

City of East Lansing needs help finding turf thieves

By Jake Draugelis
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In an effort to help local businesses get through the pandemic, the East Lansing Downtown Development Authority (DDA) created outdoor spaces designed to let customers shop and dine safely. During business hours those spaces have been largely successful, but after hours is a different story.

Theft and vandalism have become serious issues.

“We appreciate those who have enjoyed these spaces responsibly,” city officials wrote in a public social media post. “Unfortunately, negative behaviors, including theft and vandalism, have continued to be a persistent problem, and have made it difficult to continue with these placemaking efforts.”

Newly installed security cameras caught a group going as far as rolling up and stealing the turf in one of the DDA’s spaces. Now, the DDA is asking for the public’s help in finding their missing items.

If you recognize any of the individuals in the gallery below, the DDA has asked that you contact East Lansing police at elpdtips@elpolice.com or call (517) 319-6884.

City officials wrote, “If the item is returned to the public space, no further action will be taken. [But] further incidents of theft or vandalism could result in legal action.”

