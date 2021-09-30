Advertisement

Cardinals Name Their Wildcard Pitcher

St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball...
St. Louis Cardinals' Adam Wainwright delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has named Adam Wainwright as the starter in the NL wild-card game against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants. Wainwright is 17-7 with a 3.08 ERA this season and has won 10 of his last 11 decisions. The 40-year-old righthander is no stranger to the postseason with 28 appearances throughout his career, including earning the save in the World Series clincher against the Detroit Tigers in 2006. The Cardinals clinched the second wild-card spot earlier this week and will face either the Dodgers or Giants, whichever does not win the NL West, in the winner-take-all game next Wednesday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
MI farm sued for polluting public waterways with animal waste
City of East Lansing needs help finding turf thieves
Jaali, the first black rhino ever born at Potter Park Zoo, is leaving for California.
Potter Park hosting farewell party for Jaali
Governor Whitmer moves to protect school mask mandates

Latest News

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) runs past New York Giants' Adoree' Jackson (22)...
Giants To Give Wilson Another Chance
Football
Everett Football Team Back in Action
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid argues a call during the second half of an NFL football...
Andy Reid Back With Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell smiles and points to other players during a game...
Tampa Bay Signs Richard Sherman