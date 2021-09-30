27 confirmed COVID cases have health officials worried about Luke Bryan concert

CONWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Two weeks ago, the Kubiak Family Farm hosted country superstar Luke Bryan for a concert as part of his 2021 Farm Tour show. In fact it was the final performance of the show, with an estimated 20,000 fans gathered in the hayfield for a night of music.

But, as we’ve learned to expect with COVID-19, and particularly when a significant group of people are unvaccinated, about two weeks after the big event cases have risen.

Contact tracing has shown that 27 people who attended the concert have since tested positive for COVID-19, and others who were there may also have been exposed, according to WDIV Detroit. Area health officials have issued a warning about possible exposure to the disease for anyone who was in attendance at the Luke Bryan concert on Sept. 18.

Anyone who went to the concert is encouraged to take a COVID-19 test. Symptoms can appear anywhere from 2-14 days after exposure, so it’s possible to have been infected but not yet feeling it.

