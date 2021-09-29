Advertisement

Woman dragged, killed during carjacking

By KPRC Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KPRC) - A man carjacked a woman in Texas and dragged her four to five blocks, resulting in her death, police said.

“I went outside, and I see everybody. I see their faces,” Elkin Rodriguez said. “I see their reactions, and I knew it was bad.”

Rodriguez shared the surveillance video from his tire shop next door that captured part of the crash at the end. He said he was there at the time.

“When I see the smoke, I realized there was a car accident,” he said. “I hear people screaming.”

Investigators said the suspect stole a cell phone from an auto parts store and was chased by employees. He then ran across the street to a church, where he jumped into a woman’s vehicle.

Officers said the suspect tried to push the woman out of the car, but she had her seatbelt on.

The suspect took off as the woman was trying to get out, hitting six to seven vehicles.

“She was trying to exit the vehicle but couldn’t because of her seatbelt,” said Belinda Null with the Houston Police Department.

After crashing into a pole, police said the suspect took off.

Officers were able to find him with the help of witnesses and take him into custody.

People who witnessed it are trying to make sense of the woman’s death and everything that happened.

“I feel really, really bad for the family. My condolences to the family. That was, that’s horrible,” Rodriguez said.

Copyright 2021 KPRC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National supply chain issues felt in mid-Michigan
Reports of a fire at the Super Inn on American Road in South Lansing came in just after midnight.
Crews respond to reports of a fire at Lansing hotel
Leo's Outpost on Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing is closing it's doors due to staffing shortages.
Leo’s Outpost is closing it’s doors, Lodge staying open
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating St. Johns business due to fraud claims
Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty in arraignment, judge denies bond

Latest News

Detroit Grand Prix
Penske proposing moving Grand Prix to Detroit streets
FILE - This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the YouTube app on an iPad in Baltimore.
YouTube announces it will block anti-vaccine content, channels
Lava from a volcano reaches the sea on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours...
Lava from Canary Islands eruption finally reaches the Atlantic
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer checks out production of the F-150 Lightning pickup truck.
Whitmer signing budget, addressing mask mandates