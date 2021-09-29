Advertisement

Whitmer signing budget, addressing mask mandates

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer checks out production of the F-150 Lightning pickup truck.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer checks out production of the F-150 Lightning pickup truck.(source: State of Michigan)
By WILX News 10
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign the bipartisan budget for the Fiscal Year 2022, which will include funding for infrastructure, health care, jumpstarting the economy, education, childcare, and more.

She is also expected to address mask mandates in schools amid rising cases of COVID-19 in elementary-aged children.

Gov. Whitmer will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Dr. Steve Robinson, President of Lansing Community College, John Walsh, President and CEO of Michigan Manufacturers Association, and more at Lansing Community College’s West Campus.

