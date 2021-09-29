Whitmer signing budget, addressing mask mandates

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will sign the bipartisan budget for the Fiscal Year 2022, which will include funding for infrastructure, health care, jumpstarting the economy, education, childcare, and more.

She is also expected to address mask mandates in schools amid rising cases of COVID-19 in elementary-aged children.

Gov. Whitmer will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Dr. Steve Robinson, President of Lansing Community College, John Walsh, President and CEO of Michigan Manufacturers Association, and more at Lansing Community College’s West Campus.

