Whitmer to deem some COVID budget sections unconstitutional

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deem some Republican-backed budget provisions unconstitutional while signing the budget Wednesday.
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
FILE - In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer on Wednesday, Sept. 29 will deem some Republican-backed budget provisions unconstitutional attempts to restrict COVID-19 public health measures but allow language limiting potential state and municipal vaccination requirements. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deem Republican-backed budget provisions unconstitutional attempts to restrict COVID-19 health measures but allow language limiting government vaccination requirements. The moves - planned Wednesday - will come in conjunction with her signing the $55 billion budget.

Gov. Whitmer had already promised to block attempts to ban local mask mandates. She’ll also declare unconstitutional attempts to require certain exemptions for students at universities with coronavirus vaccine mandates.

Gov. Whitmer is OK with limiting state and municipal vaccine mandates because the provision doesn’t apply to hospitals and recognizes President Joe Biden will implement a “soft” mandate for employers with at least 100 workers.

County workers must get the vaccine or get tested
