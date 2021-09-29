West Nile identified in Jackson County bird

Jackson County, Mich. (WILX) - West Nile Virus has been detected in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Health Department has announced that a bird has tested positive. So far, no human cases have been detected in the county. There have been 28 cases of West Nile Virus detected in humans across the state in 2021.

The Jackson County Health Department is encouraging people to stay vigilant.

The say wear insect repellent when you go outside, consider staying indoors between dusk and dawn and eliminate any standing water in your yard. That includes making sure there’s no water in flower pots, buckets, pool covers and pet food bowls.

You can read their full guidance to help prevent West Nile Virus here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

