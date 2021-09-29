Advertisement

West Nile identified in Jackson County bird

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)(Rick Bowmer | AP)
By Markie Heideman
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jackson County, Mich. (WILX) - West Nile Virus has been detected in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Health Department has announced that a bird has tested positive. So far, no human cases have been detected in the county. There have been 28 cases of West Nile Virus detected in humans across the state in 2021.

The Jackson County Health Department is encouraging people to stay vigilant.

The say wear insect repellent when you go outside, consider staying indoors between dusk and dawn and eliminate any standing water in your yard. That includes making sure there’s no water in flower pots, buckets, pool covers and pet food bowls.

You can read their full guidance to help prevent West Nile Virus here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Triple homicide suspect pleads not guilty in arraignment, judge denies bond
Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating St. Johns business due to fraud claims
Troopers from the Michigan State Police Jackson Post are investigating a fatal traffic crash...
Michigan State Police investigate fatal crash in Jackson County
National supply chain issues felt in mid-Michigan
Reports of a fire at the Super Inn on American Road in South Lansing came in just after midnight.
Crews respond to reports of a fire at Lansing hotel

Latest News

Explainer: Ingham County will now require employees to be vaccinated or take weekly tests
County workers must get the vaccine or get tested
County workers must get the vaccine or get tested
Sparrow patients can now show vaccination status with app
Preparing for a future in manufacturing
Preparing for a future in manufacturing