Uncle John’s Cider Mill kicks off busy season

As we head into October in just a couple of days, a lot more apples will be ready for the apple picking season.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fall has arrived in mid-Michigan, and Uncle John’s Cider Mill in St Johns is ready for the season with a lot of activities for people of all ages, including cider and donuts of course.

Uncle John’s is open seven days a week with a lot going on this season, each day.

As we head into October in just a couple of days, a lot more apples will be ready for the apple picking season.

Sunflower picking, the corn maze, and the pumpkin patch are all open and ready for visitors.

For the adults making a stop, the taproom is also open all day until 7 p.m. to sample some

