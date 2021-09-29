Tampa Bay Signs Richard Sherman

-TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback who has been dealing with legal issues in the offseason. Sherman got a one-year deal today and said Tom Brady helped recruit him to the defending Super Bowl champions, who have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary. Sherman spent the last three seasons with San Francisco. Before that, he was one of the NFL’s top defenders with Seattle. Sherman was involved in several incidents during the summer. He was arrested at the home of his wife’s parents in Redmond, Washington and charged with five misdemeanors.

