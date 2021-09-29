Advertisement

Tampa Bay Signs Richard Sherman

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell smiles and points to other players during a game...
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell smiles and points to other players during a game against the St. Louis Rams earlier this season. Maxwell has been an effective defender playing opposite Richard Sherman. (Source: AP Photo/John Froschauer)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
-TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback who has been dealing with legal issues in the offseason. Sherman got a one-year deal today and said Tom Brady helped recruit him to the defending Super Bowl champions, who have been hit hard by injuries to their secondary. Sherman spent the last three seasons with San Francisco. Before that, he was one of the NFL’s top defenders with Seattle. Sherman was involved in several incidents during the summer. He was arrested at the home of his wife’s parents in Redmond, Washington and charged with five misdemeanors.

