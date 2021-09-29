Sparrow patients can now show vaccination status with app

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’ve had your COVID-19 vaccine you probably don’t want to have to carry around your vaccine card. Sparrow Health System has a new option for its patients.

Every sparrow patient now has access to a digital copy of their vaccination record and COVID-19 test results, available by downloading the My Sparrow app. Records will now be kept on the app, providing the date of the vaccination, where it was given and what batch it came from.

Sparrow is one of 23 health systems in the country offering this kind of credential system.

Tom Bres, from Sparrow Health System, says he believes it will help ease worries when it comes to proving you’ve been vaccinated.

Bres said, “It makes the process not only easier, but it takes a lot of the anxiety out of worrying whether you’ll be able to prove vaccination status or your test results.”

The My Sparrow app is available for free. Sparrow patients can use the app even if they got their COVID-19 vaccine somewhere else.

