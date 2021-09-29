Advertisement

Sparrow now allowing non-immunocompromised to sign up for COVID-19 booster shots

By Jake Vigna
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Those who are not immunocompromised now have the opportunity to sign up for COVID-19 booster shots.

Sparrow is allowing some who wish to get the booster shot to book an appointment. To get the shot, a patient must be 65 or older, a resident in a long-term care facility, or at an increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission of occupational or institutional setting.

Sparrow says they are still offering the shots to the immunocompromised but wanted to allow for more people to get the booster shot.

To sign up for an appointment, go to mysparrow.org or you can sign up through the app.

