Section of Capitol Ave. to be closed for Farmer’s Market

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting at approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, the furthest west southbound lane of Capitol Avenue will be closed between Ottawa St. and Allegan St. for the Farmer’s Market taking place on the Capitol’s grounds.

The closed lanes are those closest to the Capitol Building.

Additionally, Michigan Ave. will be reduced to one turn lane onto southbound Capitol Ave. Parking will be reserved in many areas near the event.

The closures are expected to last until approximately 4 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.