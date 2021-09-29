Advertisement

Section of Capitol Ave. to be closed for Farmer’s Market

The closed lanes are those closest to the Capitol Building.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting at approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, the furthest west southbound lane of Capitol Avenue will be closed between Ottawa St. and Allegan St. for the Farmer’s Market taking place on the Capitol’s grounds.

Additionally, Michigan Ave. will be reduced to one turn lane onto southbound Capitol Ave. Parking will be reserved in many areas near the event.

The closures are expected to last until approximately 4 p.m. Thursday.

